Morgan Stanley Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,491 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBTC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Diane J. Silva sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $31,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,624.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,850 shares of company stock valued at $57,600. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $30.47 on Thursday. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $362.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $33.57 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

