Morgan Stanley Has $254,000 Position in Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Superior Group of Companies worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 5.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 23.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 56,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Superior Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Benstock acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $64,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,919,560.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SGC opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.01. Superior Group of Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.66 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 3.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

SGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

