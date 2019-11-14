Morgan Stanley Has $249,000 Position in Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,294 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Invesco Shipping ETF worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco Shipping ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 21,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Shipping ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Shipping ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SEA opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00. Invesco Shipping ETF has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $9.91.

Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry.

