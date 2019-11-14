Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Up 302.9% in October

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,100 shares, a growth of 302.9% from the September 30th total of 78,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 130,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

MRCC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,056. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $222.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRCC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on shares of Monroe Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Monroe Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 61.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,671 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 18.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 13.1% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 20.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 88,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

