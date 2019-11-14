MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

MONOY opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.87. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $30.61.

Get MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR alerts:

About MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.