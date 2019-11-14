Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Receives Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 385 ($5.03) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MONY. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 360.83 ($4.71).

MONY stock opened at GBX 349.50 ($4.57) on Thursday. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 263.40 ($3.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 419.80 ($5.49). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 359.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 369.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

