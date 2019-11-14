Mirrabooka Investments (ASX:MIR) Trading Up 0.4%

Mirrabooka Investments Ltd (ASX:MIR) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$2.63 ($1.87) and last traded at A$2.61 ($1.85), 6,904 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.60 ($1.84).

The stock has a market capitalization of $419.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is A$2.47.

Mirrabooka Investments Company Profile (ASX:MIR)

Mirrabooka Investments Limited is a self managed investment company. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. The firm primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies, targeting companies which fall outside the top 50 listed companies, by market capitalization, on the Australian Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirrabooka Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirrabooka Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.