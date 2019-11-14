Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $10.28 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 39,102 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,527,217,000 after buying an additional 4,562,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,708,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,068,366,000 after buying an additional 785,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,002,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,942,547,000 after buying an additional 1,627,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,691,184,000 after buying an additional 29,167,876 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $81,128.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,906.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,219,943. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.84.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.20. 4,587,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,404,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.05. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $246.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

