Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 806.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

NYSE SMG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.56. 14,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,991. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.38 and a 200-day moving average of $99.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $497.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.49 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total value of $269,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.