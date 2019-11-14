Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 304 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,504 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $4,020,821.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,755 shares in the company, valued at $8,322,860.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,983.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.44. The company has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

