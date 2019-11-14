Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Set at C$25.00 by Raymond James

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) has been assigned a C$25.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$24.50 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC raised their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.79.

MI.UN traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$22.84. The company had a trading volume of 214,700 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.94. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12-month low of C$17.50 and a 12-month high of C$24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.90, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

