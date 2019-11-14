Miners’ Reward Token Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15.00 (MRT)

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Miners’ Reward Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. In the last seven days, Miners’ Reward Token has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Miners’ Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $84,403.00 and $15.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00242581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.01453912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035379 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00145375 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token was first traded on March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Miners’ Reward Token’s official website is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token . Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform

Miners’ Reward Token Token Trading

Miners’ Reward Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Miners’ Reward Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Miners’ Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

