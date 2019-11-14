MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 198.0% from the September 30th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MIND C.T.I. during the second quarter worth about $214,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 134.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 76,143 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 166,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 37.6% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 191,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 52,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

Shares of MNDO stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. MIND C.T.I. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.59.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MIND C.T.I. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.