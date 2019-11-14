Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Posts Earnings Results

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MLND traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.73. 5,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,602. Millendo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24.

MLND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Millendo Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Millendo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

