Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

MIST stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,960. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.21.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $144,988.50. Also, major shareholder Stonepine Capital, L.P. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 113,637 shares of company stock valued at $311,967.

Several research analysts recently commented on MIST shares. ValuEngine raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.