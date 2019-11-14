Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MCRN. Robert W. Baird downgraded Milacron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Milacron in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE MCRN opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. Milacron has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.79.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Milacron had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Milacron will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ling An-Heid sold 9,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $152,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milacron in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Milacron by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milacron during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Milacron by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Milacron during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milacron Company Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

