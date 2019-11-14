Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Microchip Technology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS.

MCHP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James raised Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cfra set a $100.00 price objective on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.66.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,260. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.42 and its 200 day moving average is $90.13. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $101.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 28,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $304,518.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $171,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.366 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

