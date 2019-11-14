Michael Kalac Sells 9,164 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) insider Michael Kalac sold 9,164 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $246,786.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,930.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WU opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 475.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on The Western Union and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the second quarter worth about $2,188,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the second quarter worth about $1,482,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the second quarter worth about $1,124,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in The Western Union by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 56,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in The Western Union by 0.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 137,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

