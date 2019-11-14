MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Investments Management LLC

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC decreased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

MGP traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,525. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.48. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.71.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $226.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.29 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.30%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.