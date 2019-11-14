Metcash (ASX:MTS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.88

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $3.09. Metcash shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 3,103,584 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$2.89 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54.

In other Metcash news, insider Jeff Adams 442,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. Also, insider Peter Birtles acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.00 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$119,920.00 ($85,049.65).

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food & Grocery, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food & Grocery segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets.

