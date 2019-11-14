Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Meritor had a return on equity of 83.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Meritor updated its FY20 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,192. Meritor has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTOR. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Meritor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Meritor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

In other news, SVP Boise April Miller sold 31,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $553,205.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

