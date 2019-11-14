Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €104.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €101.78 ($118.35).

Merck KGaA stock traded down €3.60 ($4.19) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €106.15 ($123.43). The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,425 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €105.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €96.85. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

