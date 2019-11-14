Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €104.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €101.78 ($118.35).

Merck KGaA stock traded down €3.60 ($4.19) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €106.15 ($123.43). The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,425 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €105.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €96.85. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

