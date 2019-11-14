MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) Receives C$6.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.77.

MEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 12,800 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.64 per share, with a total value of C$59,423.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,220,033.23.

Shares of TSE:MEG traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.34. 803,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.21. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -5.56. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.06 and a 12 month high of C$9.15.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$942.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$791.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

