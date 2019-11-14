MEET.ONE Market Capitalization Achieves $2.53 Million (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One MEET.ONE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io and DragonEX. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $322,110.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00242479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.41 or 0.01452616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000853 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035624 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00145200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

