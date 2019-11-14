MediGene (ETR:MDG1) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of MediGene AG (ETR:MDG1) were down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €5.80 ($6.74) and last traded at €5.85 ($6.80), approximately 13,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.93 ($6.90).

Separately, Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of MediGene and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $138.87 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.95.

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapy platforms to treat a range of cancers in various stages. It operates through two segments, Immunotherapies and Other Products. The company develops Dendritic cell vaccines in phase I/II clinical trials; and T-cell receptor-modified T cells and T-cell-specific monoclonal antibodies in preclinical development phase.

