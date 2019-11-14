Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Trading Down 0.3%

Mediclinic International PLC (LON:MDC)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 376 ($4.91) and last traded at GBX 377 ($4.93), approximately 484,965 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 378.20 ($4.94).

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price (down previously from GBX 395 ($5.16)) on shares of Mediclinic International in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 374.75 ($4.90).

Get Mediclinic International alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 356.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 334.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.75, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 private acute care hospitals and 4 clinics with approximately 1,805 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 49 acute care private hospitals and 2 day clinics in South Africa, and 3 hospitals in Namibia with approximately 8,131 inpatient beds; and 6 acute care private hospitals and 22 clinics with approximately 748 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Mediclinic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediclinic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.