MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. In the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,707.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.59 or 0.02132334 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $278.95 or 0.03204918 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00685259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00752897 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010993 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00054510 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00420346 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011583 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

