Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.75 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallion Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $168.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.54. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 2.71%. Analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at about $6,671,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 227,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 83.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 60,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

