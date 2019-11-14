Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2075 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Mdu Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

NYSE MDU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.00. 507,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,864. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mdu Resources Group has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Williams Capital upped their target price on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.