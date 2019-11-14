Matthews International (MATW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average is $34.53.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MATW shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Matthews International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

