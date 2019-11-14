Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 18,232 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,232 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $129,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1,120.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 181,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,060,000 after buying an additional 166,461 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 233,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,963,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 37.2% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,129,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

NYSE PNW traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,236. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.93 and a 200 day moving average of $94.52. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $99.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.7825 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.94%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.