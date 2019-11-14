Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 15,747 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,568,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,747 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in VF were worth $139,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in VF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 40,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,249.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,803 shares in the company, valued at $5,394,849.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $1,533,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,684,969.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,021 shares of company stock worth $7,194,376 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on VF from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

