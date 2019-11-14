Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,108 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $113,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 159.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $200,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of THG stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $134.94. 916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,605. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1 year low of $104.59 and a 1 year high of $137.15.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $89,708.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,522.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

