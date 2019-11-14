Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 10,195 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $121,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,809,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,738,000 after purchasing an additional 61,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,768,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,937,000 after purchasing an additional 536,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,353,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,400,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,777,000 after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,771,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,228,000 after purchasing an additional 22,785 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $127,790.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Longbow Research set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.94.

Shares of WHR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.31. 11,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,791. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.69. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $99.40 and a 1 year high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

