Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,925,664 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,637 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $145,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Applied Materials by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,389,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.05. The stock had a trading volume of 97,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,594,164. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.18.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.88%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.32.

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,297,213.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,340,891.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,105. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

