Mason Street Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Mason Street Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aecom were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Aecom by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Aecom by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,513,000 after purchasing an additional 95,849 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aecom in the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Aecom by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Aecom by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 56,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aecom in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Aecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aecom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aecom from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.13. 360,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.10. Aecom has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

