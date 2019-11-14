Mason Street Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Mason Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $924,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sabre by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Sabre by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 110,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $380,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,849.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $480,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,939.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $962,806. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.60. 5,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Sabre Corp has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.61 million. Sabre had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

