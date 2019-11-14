Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 391 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 159.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,802,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter worth about $975,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 40,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 123.6% in the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $136.35. 28,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,516. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $149.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.36. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.08 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

