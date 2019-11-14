Mason Street Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Mason Street Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco boosted its holdings in Clorox by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III raised its position in Clorox by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Clorox by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $520,321.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,669 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,796.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,000. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Cfra lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of CLX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.02. The company had a trading volume of 46,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,181. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. Clorox Co has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $167.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

