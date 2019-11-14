Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Mason Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AYI. ValuEngine cut Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands to $139.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.39.

Shares of AYI traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.60. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,258. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $147.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

