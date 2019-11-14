Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at CIBC

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of MRE stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 83,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,806. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of C$9.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.24. The firm has a market cap of $928.03 million and a PE ratio of 6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.70%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ganesh Koduvayur Venkatasubramanian Kesavan Iyer acquired 2,200 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,322.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$147,908.64.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

