Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $956.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $4.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.38.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $257.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $275.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 7,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $1,886,188.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,544 shares in the company, valued at $39,179,994.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 119.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 391,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,361,000 after acquiring an additional 213,292 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9,809.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,955,000 after purchasing an additional 150,374 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $25,266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,939,000 after purchasing an additional 105,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 168.0% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 134,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,858,000 after purchasing an additional 84,061 shares during the last quarter.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

