Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 797.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16,857.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,279,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247,916 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $180,448,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,854,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,875,780,000 after purchasing an additional 974,005 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $93,139,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 526.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 985,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,282,000 after purchasing an additional 828,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.20.

Shares of MMC opened at $104.99 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.30 and a 1-year high of $105.32. The stock has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.