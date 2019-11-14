Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given New GBX 200 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector performer rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MKS. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Societe Generale raised Marks and Spencer Group to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 179 ($2.34) to GBX 189 ($2.47) in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Marks and Spencer Group to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 221.86 ($2.90).

Marks and Spencer Group stock traded down GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 173.45 ($2.27). 9,447,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,590,000. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 184.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 211.58. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 161.35 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 315 ($4.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Marks and Spencer Group’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Archie Norman purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £99,000 ($129,361.03).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

