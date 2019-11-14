MARK.SPACE (MRK) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One MARK.SPACE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, IDEX, BTC-Alpha and Liquid. MARK.SPACE has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $126.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MARK.SPACE has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00016988 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000544 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001478 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MARK.SPACE Token Profile

MARK.SPACE (CRYPTO:MRK) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,986,157 tokens. MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio . MARK.SPACE’s official message board is medium.com/@markspace . MARK.SPACE’s official website is mark.space . The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace

Buying and Selling MARK.SPACE

MARK.SPACE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Liquid, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARK.SPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARK.SPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

