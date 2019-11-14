Margaret Anne Mckenzie Acquires 10,000 Shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Stock

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) Director Margaret Anne Mckenzie bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ECA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,446,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,260,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.98. Encana Corp has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93.

Get Encana alerts:

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Encana had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encana Corp will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Encana from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Encana from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Encana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of Encana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Encana from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Encana by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Encana by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 144,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 36,618 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Encana by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 52,459,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,505,000 after buying an additional 16,082,247 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Encana by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,314,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after buying an additional 427,018 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Encana by 461.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 71,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 58,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.