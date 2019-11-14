Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) CFO Buys $30,850.00 in Stock

Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) CFO Laura Ruoru Yu purchased 5,000 shares of Manitex International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,498.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Manitex International stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Manitex International Inc has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $114.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Manitex International in the second quarter worth $1,458,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manitex International by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 143,414 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 390,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 3.3% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 910,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Manitex International in the second quarter worth $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitex International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

