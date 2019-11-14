Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) Short Interest Up 72.4% in October

Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the September 30th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:MANU traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.24. 66,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,592. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.71 million, a PE ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $168.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.40 million. Manchester United had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 9.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Manchester United and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 1,449.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

