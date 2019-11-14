Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Update

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 927.3% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of MGIC opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $441.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.55 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 286.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $516,000. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGIC. BidaskClub lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

