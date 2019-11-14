MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $113-117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.27 million.

Several brokerages have commented on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.21.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of MTSI opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -44.15 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $26.95.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.16 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 76.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.